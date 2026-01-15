Madhya Pradesh: Five dead, 12 injured in tractor-truck collision in Bhopal

Five people were killed and 12 others injured in a head-on collision between a tractor-trolley and a loading truck in Berasia in Bhopal on Wednesday night. All the injured have been admitted to the Berasia government hospital. Representational image.

The accident occurred when Mukesh Ahirwar, 40, a resident of Sironj in Vidisha district, was travelling with 15 family members to Narmadapuram for a holy bath in the Narmada river during the Sankranti festival.

The deceased have been identified as Mukesh Ahirwar (40), his mother Babli Bai (58), his son Deepak (17), and two relatives, Lakshmi Ahirwar (42) and Haribai Ahirwar (46), all residents of Sironj.

“The family was traveling in a loading truck for a ritual bath when their vehicle collided with a tractor-trolley coming from the opposite direction. The truck was severely damaged, and several passengers were trapped inside,” Berasia town police inspector Virendra Sen said.

Locals alerted the police, who rescued 12 people and rushed them to the hospital. Five victims died on the spot.

According to the injured, the road had no lighting, and the tractor-trolley was coming from the wrong side when it struck the truck. “The impact was so severe that the truck split into two pieces, while the tractor was also heavily damaged.

Police are investigating the matter. The tractor driver fled the scene and remains absconding,” the police inspector said.