MP govt invokes NSA against main accused who slashed face of Bhopal woman
The Madhya Pradesh government on Monday invoked the National Security Act (NSA) against the main accused in connection with the recent blade attack on a 38-year-old woman in Bhopal, home minister Narottam Mishra said. The government has also set up an SIT to ensure speedy trial of the case, he added.
According to the police, the incident took place in TT Nagar area of Bhopal on Friday night when the woman was on a two-wheeler with her husband and they stopped at a shop to buy a water bottle. The four accused allegedly made some obscene comments, after which she slapped one of them. Later, when the couple was returning home, the accused attacked her with a blade, the officer said.
“NSA is being invoked today itself against Badshah Baig (38), the main accused who attacked Seema Solanki in Bhopal,” Mishra told reporters. He also said that an SIT under the monitoring of the Director General of Police (DGP) has been formed to ensure strict punishment for the culprits.
The Special Investigation Team will ensure to file the challan (charge sheet) in the court at the earliest and speedy trial, he said.
On Sunday evening, the Bhopal Municipal Corporation and the district administration had demolished the shanties of the accused involved in the attack.
Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had earlier met the victim at her home and announced ₹1 lakh reward for her bravery, besides promising her financial support for plastic surgery, if required.
-
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
-
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
-
Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
-
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands Assam cabinet, rejigs portfolio
Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa. The strength of the council has now gone up to 16. BJP has 13 ministers while allies Asom Gana Parishad two and United Peoples’ Party Liberal one.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics