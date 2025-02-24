MP: Six people from Karnataka, returning from Mahakumbh, killed in road accident

Six devotees from Karnataka were killed when their car hit the divider and rammed into a bus in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday morning. The deceased were returning from Prayagraj after attending the Mahakumbh. Representational image.

“On Monday morning, eight people from Karnataka were returning from Prayagraj after attending Mahakumbh when they met with an accident in Pehrawa area of Jabalpur. Six died on the spot while two were injured. The injured were admitted to Jabalpur Medical College,” Jabalpur collector Deepak Saxena said.

According to eyewitnesses, the driver lost control of the vehicle, and the car hit a tree and a divider before entering the opposite lane and colliding with a bus. No one was injured on the bus.

Saxena said the relatives of the deceased have been contacted and arrangements are being made to send the bodies to their homes in Karnataka’s Belagavi.