MP: Woman, young children found dead in well; family suspects murder

A woman and her two young children were found dead in a well in suspicious circumstances in Shivpuri district on Thursday morning, the police said. Representational image.

The deceased have been identified as Pinky Baghel (28), her four-year-old daughter and eight-month-old son — all residents of Jourhai village of the district. Pinky’s husband Ramniwas Baghel was in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura when the incident took place.

The family members have alleged foul play, claiming that Pinky had no reason to take her own life and suspect that she and her children were murdered.

“We are investigating the case from all possible angles — suicide, accident or murder. We are also analysing mobile call records and recording the statements of family members,” Bairad police station in-charge Ravi Shankar Kaushal said.

According to the police, they received information early Thursday morning about three bodies floating in a well. The police reached the spot and recovered the bodies and sent them to the Shivpuri district hospital for postmortem. A forensic team also arrived at the scene to collect evidence, the police officer said.

“I went to Mathura with Pinky’s brother on Wednesday to visit a temple. We returned late so I stayed with my brother-in-law. On Thursday morning, my mother called me and informed me that the bodies of my wife and two children were seen in a well,” Baghel said.

“The police had fished out the bodies when I reached the village. Pinky had no reason to die by suicide as she had no dispute with any one in the family and in the neighbourhood,” he said.