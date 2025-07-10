Search
Thursday, Jul 10, 2025
New Delhi oC

MP: Woman, young children found dead in well; family suspects murder

ByShruti Tomar
Published on: Jul 10, 2025 06:18 PM IST

The family members have alleged foul play, claiming that the woman had no reason to take her own life.

A woman and her two young children were found dead in a well in suspicious circumstances in Shivpuri district on Thursday morning, the police said.

Representational image.
Representational image.

The deceased have been identified as Pinky Baghel (28), her four-year-old daughter and eight-month-old son — all residents of Jourhai village of the district. Pinky’s husband Ramniwas Baghel was in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura when the incident took place.

The family members have alleged foul play, claiming that Pinky had no reason to take her own life and suspect that she and her children were murdered.

“We are investigating the case from all possible angles — suicide, accident or murder. We are also analysing mobile call records and recording the statements of family members,” Bairad police station in-charge Ravi Shankar Kaushal said.

According to the police, they received information early Thursday morning about three bodies floating in a well. The police reached the spot and recovered the bodies and sent them to the Shivpuri district hospital for postmortem. A forensic team also arrived at the scene to collect evidence, the police officer said.

“I went to Mathura with Pinky’s brother on Wednesday to visit a temple. We returned late so I stayed with my brother-in-law. On Thursday morning, my mother called me and informed me that the bodies of my wife and two children were seen in a well,” Baghel said.

“The police had fished out the bodies when I reached the village. Pinky had no reason to die by suicide as she had no dispute with any one in the family and in the neighbourhood,” he said.

News / Cities / Bhopal / MP: Woman, young children found dead in well; family suspects murder
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On