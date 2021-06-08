Murder accused dies by suicide in jail in MP’s Sehore

A murder accused, who was recently arrested for killing a woman in a moving train, died by suicide in a Sehore district jail of Madhya Pradesh on Monday, said police.

The 25-year-old Indore resident had allegedly killed a 21-year-old woman by slitting her throat in a moving train on June 1 after repeatedly harassing her. The police arrested him on Wednesday from Bhopal and he was lodged in Sehore jail since, said Sameer Yadav, additional superintendent of police, Sehore.

Deputy inspector general of jail Sanjay Pandey said the accused used his T-shirt to end his life. “He hanged himself from a rod of the jail barrack by using his T-shirt. Another jail inmate informed the authorities. The doctors in jail referred him to a district hospital where he was declared brought dead.”

A magisterial enquiry has been ordered in the matter. Police are also investigating the matter.

