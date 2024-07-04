 Panchkula: Man loses phone to 4 snatchers,case lodged - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jul 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Panchkula: Man loses phone to 4 snatchers,case lodged

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Jul 04, 2024 07:20 AM IST

Complainant Arun Kumar, of Kundi village in Sector 20, told police that at 11 pm he left for his home. At about 11.30 pm, as he crossed the main Kalka-Pinjore highway and reached Sector 21, four persons on a motorcycle came from behind and asked him for directions to Delhi

Four motorcycle-borne youths snatched the mobile phone of a man working as a cook in Sector 21, Panchkula, on Tuesday night.

A case under Section 304 (snatching) of the BNS was registered at the Sector-5 police station. (Getty image)
A case under Section 304 (snatching) of the BNS was registered at the Sector-5 police station. (Getty image)

Complainant Arun Kumar, of Kundi village in Sector 20, told police that at 11 pm he left for his home. At about 11.30 pm, as he crossed the main Kalka-Pinjore highway and reached Sector 21, four persons on a motorcycle came from behind and asked him for directions to Delhi. As he expressed ignorance about the direction, the accused gathered around him and snatched his mobile phone before fleeing.

Arun told police that the motorcycle did not have a number plate and neither the accused were wearing helmets. The victim after taking a lift from a passerby went to the police station in Sector 20, from where the police team took him to the spot and then dropped him at the police post in Sector 21.

A case under Section 304 (snatching) of the BNS was registered at the Sector-5 police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Bhopal / Panchkula: Man loses phone to 4 snatchers,case lodged
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On