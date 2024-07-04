Panchkula: Man loses phone to 4 snatchers,case lodged

Four motorcycle-borne youths snatched the mobile phone of a man working as a cook in Sector 21, Panchkula, on Tuesday night. A case under Section 304 (snatching) of the BNS was registered at the Sector-5 police station. (Getty image)

Complainant Arun Kumar, of Kundi village in Sector 20, told police that at 11 pm he left for his home. At about 11.30 pm, as he crossed the main Kalka-Pinjore highway and reached Sector 21, four persons on a motorcycle came from behind and asked him for directions to Delhi. As he expressed ignorance about the direction, the accused gathered around him and snatched his mobile phone before fleeing.

Arun told police that the motorcycle did not have a number plate and neither the accused were wearing helmets. The victim after taking a lift from a passerby went to the police station in Sector 20, from where the police team took him to the spot and then dropped him at the police post in Sector 21.

