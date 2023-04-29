MP: Revenue officer, son arrested for allegedly killing father-son duo

A village revenue officer (Patwari) and his son were arrested on Friday allegedly for killing his own brother and his son in Singrauli district on Wednesday, said police. (Representative Photo)

Police said they have arrested Indrabhan Kesari and his son Ajay Kesari in connection with the incident.

Singrauli superintendent of police (SP) Yusuf Qureshi said that Chote Kesari and his son Sachin Kesari were hit by the SUV being driven by Ajay. They mowed down the Chote and his son Sachin at least twice, said the SP.

“On Wednesday, they came to Singrauli on a bike to collect money from Indrabhan but were killed in an accident. We have registered an accident case into the incident,” the SP said, adding that the investigation into the matter has been launched.

He said that they registered the statement of family members of the deceased. The accused were produced before the court that sent them to judicial remand, the SP added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON