Raisen: Man accused of raping minor injured in police encounter, arrested

The Madhya Pradesh police arrested 26-year-old Salman Khan, accused of raping a six-year-old girl in Raisen district, following an encounter on Thursday night, officials said. Khan sustained a gunshot wound to his leg while attempting to escape from custody. Representational image.

According to the police, Khan lured the minor into a forest and raped her on November 21. She was later found in a pool of blood and admitted to AIIMS Bhopal, where her condition is stable.

The delay in arresting Khan sparked protests in Raisen, prompting chief minister Mohan Yadav to transfer the then superintendent of police to headquarters.

“Khan was arrested from Gandhi Nagar area in Bhopal on Thursday night. While being taken to Gauharganj, the police vehicle had a flat tire in the Obaidullahganj forest area around 3am. During transfer to another vehicle, the accused snatched a pistol from Sultanpur police station in-charge Shyam Raj and tried to fire. In self-defence, the officer pushed the weapon upwards, and two shots were fired in the struggle. Another police team then opened fire, injuring him in the leg,” additional superintendent of police Kamlesh Kumar said.

Khan was rushed to Hamidia Hospital; his condition is stable. The police officer also sustained minor injuries in the scuffle.

Dr AK Badone of the Bhopal Forensic Science Lab confirmed evidence of struggle at the scene. Raisen police issued a warning against inciting or hateful social media posts related to the case.

The chief minister praised the police action, stating, “The Madhya Pradesh government is known for good governance and strict law and order. In Raisen, the police effectively arrested the accused in a short encounter for raping a minor girl. There is no place for criminals in the state; the law is supreme and will act strictly.”