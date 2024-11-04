SAF constable in MP strangles wife at home, surrenders at police station

Vishal Baghel was suspended from the SAF last year after his arrest for attacking his father-in-law with a sword
BHOPAL: A suspended constable of Madhya Pradesh’s special armed force (SAF) killed his wife, also a police constable, at her Balaghat house late on Sunday, police said. The SAF constable, Vishal Baghel, later surrendered before the local police station.
Vishal Baghel was suspended last year after his arrest for attacking his father-in-law with a sword and was attached to the SAF office in Indore.
Deputy superintendent of police Sonam Jharwade said Upasana Baghel, a 35-year-old constable, was killed between 10 and 11pm on Sunday at her rented house in Balaghat.
“Upasana married Vishal Baghel in 2020 during the Covid pandemic. The couple has a two-year-old son. On Sunday night, she was strangled after the couple had a fight,” the DSP said.
Jharwade added that Vishal Baghel, who was arrested for the attack on his father-in-law and brother-in-law in Seoni on August 29, 2023 with a sword, was released on bail on February 4.
Upasana’s brother Jaideep Baghel said Vishal Baghel was a drunk and harassed his sister for money. He had also been pressurising Upasana to convince her father and brother to withdraw the police case against him.
