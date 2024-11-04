SAF constable in MP strangles wife at home, surrenders at police station

BHOPAL: A suspended constable of Madhya Pradesh’s special armed force (SAF) killed his wife, also a police constable, at her Balaghat house late on Sunday, police said. The SAF constable, Vishal Baghel, later surrendered before the local police station. The victim, Upasana Baghel, was a 35-year-old constable with the Madhya Pradesh Police. She was living in a rented house in Balaghat. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Vishal Baghel was suspended last year after his arrest for attacking his father-in-law with a sword and was attached to the SAF office in Indore.

Deputy superintendent of police Sonam Jharwade said Upasana Baghel, a 35-year-old constable, was killed between 10 and 11pm on Sunday at her rented house in Balaghat.

“Upasana married Vishal Baghel in 2020 during the Covid pandemic. The couple has a two-year-old son. On Sunday night, she was strangled after the couple had a fight,” the DSP said.

Jharwade added that Vishal Baghel, who was arrested for the attack on his father-in-law and brother-in-law in Seoni on August 29, 2023 with a sword, was released on bail on February 4.

Upasana’s brother Jaideep Baghel said Vishal Baghel was a drunk and harassed his sister for money. He had also been pressurising Upasana to convince her father and brother to withdraw the police case against him.