School principal booked under anti-conversion law in MP: Police

The principal of a missionary school was booked under the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Ordinance 2020 on Tuesday on a complaint by a female teacher who accused her of harassment and trying to force her to convert her religion, the police said.

Police registered a first action report invoking the law against Khajurao-based convent school principal Sister Bhagya. No arrest has been made so far, said Sandeep Khare,an inspector at the Khajuraho police station.

“A schoolteacher, Ruby Singh, filed a complaint that she has been working in the school on a contractual basis for the past four years,” Khare said. “ She belongs to a lower middle-class family and school principal Sister Bhagya came to know about her poor financial condition. The principal started pressurising her for conversion and also used undignified words for her religion. The principal was luring her and promising to increase her salary and regularize her job if she converted.”

“When she refused to change her faith, Bhagya stopped paying her salary to her. The principal sacked her from the job,” said Khare.

The MP Catholic Church’s public relation officer Maria Stephen said the missionaries school was being targeted. “The teacher was sacked after receiving a complaint from parents and students. She was warned but didn’t improve her way of teaching.”