Under PM Awas Yojana, women have ownership rights to 2 cr houses

During a virtual address at the 'Grih Pravesham' of about 5.21 lakh beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin in Madhya Pradesh, PM Modi said, "Women too have the ownership rights of around two crore houses built under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana."
Published on Mar 29, 2022 02:38 PM IST
ANI |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reiterated the Bharatiya Janata Party's commitment to empowering women and said that under the PM Awas Yojana, women also have ownership rights to two crore houses.

During a virtual address at the 'Grih Pravesham' of about 5.21 lakh beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin in Madhya Pradesh, PM Modi said, "Women too have the ownership rights of around two crore houses built under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana."

"This right has strengthened the participation of women in making other financial decisions in the household. This is a matter of case study in big universities across the world," he added.

The Prime Minister also said that to solve the problems faced by women, the Centre has taken the initiative to provide water to every household.

"Be it the BJP government in the Centre, or BJP government in the states, walking with the mantra of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' all of them are working to empower the poor," PM Modi said.

Talking of Centre's 'Har Ghar Jal Yojna', PM Modi said that over six crore families across India have been supplied clean drinking water.

"We are very close to supplying water through a pipeline to 50 lakh rural families in Madhya Pradesh in comparison to 13 lakh families before," he added.

Taking a sweep at Congress, PM Modi said that some political parties raised a lot of slogans to eliminate poverty but did not do enough to empower the poor.

"I believe when the poor get empowered, it gives them the courage to fight poverty. When efforts of an honest government come together with that of an empowered poor, poverty loses," he said. 

narendra modi madhya pradesh bhopal city indore + 2 more
