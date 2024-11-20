Union govt to provide money to Madhya Pradesh to protect elephants

The Union government was expected to provide money to Madhya Pradesh under the Tiger Conservation Fund to protect elephants in the state, where 11 elephants died in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve due to consumption of fungi-infected Kodo millet Eleven elephants died in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve due to consumption of fungi-infected Kodo millet. (PTI/Representative)

Elephants occasionally crossed Madhya Pradesh as they moved from one habitat to another in neighbouring Chhattisgarh before around 49 of them moved to Bandhavgarh in 2017-18 and remained there. Bandhavgarh now has an estimated 100 elephants. The state forest department prepared guidelines in 2022 for the conservation of elephants and the mitigation of conflict with humans.

An official said the state forest department had no money to conserve and protect elephants in Bandhavgarh as the Union government did not allocate funds under Project Elephant for five years. “We repeatedly sought money but nothing was given,” the official said.

Jitendra Kumar, the director general of forest who visited Madhya Pradesh on November 12 to discuss the wildlife action plan for the next 25 years, promised the state funds for elephants. “[Kumar] was concerned about the death of 11 elephants and high mortality of tigers in Bandhavgarh,” the official said. He added Kumar assured funds for elephant conservation.

The state forest department now plans to develop control rooms to monitor elephant movement and raise awareness among people about animal-human conflict. Two men died in elephant attacks in 2018 and four in 2020.

A second state official said they sought compensation and an action plan. “We demanded ₹10 crore initially along with ₹70-80 crore annually we get for tiger conservation. It was difficult to feed elephants with the money we received.”

Chief minister Mohan Yadav announced the formation of an Elephant Task Force after the death of 10 elephants. ICAR-Agricultural Technology Application Research Institute, Hyderabad, confirmed the presence of penicillium and aspergillus fungus in the kodo samples sent from Bandhavgarh, officials said.

Additional principal conservator of forest (wildlife) L Krishnamoorthy acknowledged budget constraints. “We are trying to manage things with the help...other budgetary provisions and need to develop a dedicated system for elephants.”

He said a team of 40 officers is visiting Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala to learn about elephant management. “Karnataka has the best plan to conserve elephants. We will set up control rooms to monitor radio-collared elephants and use artificial intelligence to track them.”