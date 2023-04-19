Home / Cities / Bhopal News / Video | Two goods trains derail in MP's Shahdol; rail traffic disrupted

Video | Two goods trains derail in MP's Shahdol; rail traffic disrupted

PTI | | Posted by Yagya Sharma
Apr 19, 2023 11:24 AM IST

The incident occurred near Singhpur station at around 6.50 am.

Two goods trains derailed in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district on Wednesday due to “signal overshoot", disrupting traffic on Bilaspur-Katni rail route, an official from Bilaspur railway division said. The official denied reports that the goods trains collided. The incident occurred near Singhpur station at around 6.50 am.

A visual from the accident site where two goods trains derailed in MP's Shahdol. (Twitter )
A visual from the accident site where two goods trains derailed in MP's Shahdol. (Twitter )

“The derailment took place because of signal overshoot,” the official said without giving more details. This disrupted traffic on the Bilaspur-Katni railway route, he said. Efforts were on to restore the rail traffic and relief operation was underway, according to sources.

