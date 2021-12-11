Vyapam scam: Court convicts trio, sentences them to 5-year rigorous imprisonment

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Saturday convicted three men, and sentenced them to rigorous imprisonment (RI) of five years in connection with the infamous Vyapam scam. The three were convicted by the court for cheating a doctor to the tune of ₹13 lakh under the pretext of helping his son clear the 2012 Pre-Medical Test (PMT) conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Vyavsayik Parkisha Mandal or Vyapam.

The CBI court judge, Sanjay Kumar Gupta, found Sourav Kumar Singh, Umesh Srivastava and Praveen Singh, all of whom are members of an inter-state gang, and residents of Bihar, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh, respectively, guilty of offences under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), special public prosecutor Ranjan Sharma said. They were found guilty under sections 420 (cheating) and 467 (forgery of a document), as well as other counts of the IPC, Sharma said, citing the order.

The judge also levied a fine of ₹8000 each on the three other convicts.

Besides the three, a fourth accused, Setu Raj from Bihar, has been convicted as well, and an arrest warrant has been issued against him, the special public prosecutor further said.

The Vyapam scam came to light in 2013, with the arrest of 20 people in Indore. Those arrested had appeared in medical entrance exam in place of undeserving candidates, to help them secure high ranks. The scam involved a total of 13 exams conducted by Vyapam, for the selection of medical students and state government employees.

The Supreme Court, in 2015, directed the CBI to investigate the scam.

(With PTI inputs)