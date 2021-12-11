Home / Cities / Bhopal News / Vyapam scam: Court convicts trio, sentences them to 5-year rigorous imprisonment
bhopal news

Vyapam scam: Court convicts trio, sentences them to 5-year rigorous imprisonment

The special CBI court found them guilty of cheating a doctor to the tune of 13 lakh under the pretext of helping his son clear the 2012 Pre-Medical Test (PMT) conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Vyavsayik Parkisha Mandal.
Vyapam was later renamed the MP Professional Examination Board (File Photo/HT)
Vyapam was later renamed the MP Professional Examination Board (File Photo/HT)
Published on Dec 11, 2021 09:50 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Saturday convicted three men, and sentenced them to rigorous imprisonment (RI) of five years in connection with the infamous Vyapam scam. The three were convicted by the court for cheating a doctor to the tune of 13 lakh under the pretext of helping his son clear the 2012 Pre-Medical Test (PMT) conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Vyavsayik Parkisha Mandal or Vyapam.

Also Read | Vyapam scam accused cop robs businessmen of 60L, says did it to fight case

The CBI court judge, Sanjay Kumar Gupta, found Sourav Kumar Singh, Umesh Srivastava and Praveen Singh, all of whom are members of an inter-state gang, and residents of Bihar, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh, respectively, guilty of offences under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), special public prosecutor Ranjan Sharma said. They were found guilty under sections 420 (cheating) and 467 (forgery of a document), as well as other counts of the IPC, Sharma said, citing the order.

The judge also levied a fine of 8000 each on the three other convicts.

Also Read | Vyapam scam: CBI court sentences doctor to 5 years in jail

Besides the three, a fourth accused, Setu Raj from Bihar, has been convicted as well, and an arrest warrant has been issued against him, the special public prosecutor further said.

The Vyapam scam came to light in 2013, with the arrest of 20 people in Indore. Those arrested had appeared in medical entrance exam in place of undeserving candidates, to help them secure high ranks. The scam involved a total of 13 exams conducted by Vyapam, for the selection of medical students and state government employees.

The Supreme Court, in 2015, directed the CBI to investigate the scam.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
vyapam scam madhya pradesh
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 11, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out