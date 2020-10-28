e-paper
Bike-borne men pump 3 bullets into 35-year-old man; critical

Bike-borne men pump 3 bullets into 35-year-old man; critical

cities Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 23:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Three motorcycle-borne miscreants allegedly shot at a Sekhewal resident from close range and assaulted him with sharp-edged weapons near Jalandhar Bypass on late Tuesday night.

The victim, identified as Monu, 35, suffered three bullet injuries. He is currently undergoing treatment at Christian Medical College and Hospital, where his condition is stated to be critical.

In his statement, the victim said that he had passed on some information to the police a few days ago, because of which the miscreants had targeted him.

He said that he was passing from the grain market late at night when the miscreants intercepted him and opened fire. Monu said that before fleeing, the accused told him that they wanted to teach him a lesson for passing on information to the police.

Salem Tabri station house officer, inspector Gopal Krishan said that preliminary investigations revealed that the accused knew Monu.

It has also come to the fore that Monu was facing trial in several cases, including snatchings, robbery and drug peddling. He was also wanted by the Daresi police in a loot case.

The SHO added that Monu is changing his statements continuously, which is also suspicious. Meanwhile, a case under Sections of 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act has been registered against unidentified persons. Police are checking closed-circuit television cameras in the area for more clues.

