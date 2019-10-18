Biker rams into stray cattle on Airport Road, dies

cities

Kapil Dev, 35, was killed on Wednesday night after his bike collided with a stray cattle on Airport Road in Phase 8B, making it the fifth such death recorded this year in Mohali.

The accident has once again exposed the lackadaisical attitude of the civic body. In the past one year, four other persons have lost their lives in accidents involving stray cattle, but the municipal corporation continues to sit on their hands.

Kapil Dev was rushed to the civil hospital in Phase 6, but he succumbed to injuries. It has been more than four years now that the MC house raised the issue of stray cattle menace and steps were implemented to make Mohali a cattle-free city, but the ground reality is different.

In the past one year, not even a single effective drive has taken place. There are an estimated 2,000 stray cattle in the town and officials have been able to catch only 200 animals in one year. Every year, however, the civic body collects ₹50 lakh in cow cess, without fail.

MENACE GOES UNABATED

Interestingly, every evening, one can see herds of cattle near the municipal corporation office in Sector 68. Other badly affected areas include Phase 11, Industrial Area, Phase 9, Airport Road, Sector 76 to 80, Sector 82, and Phase 9.

In August last year, the civic body had increased the fine from ₹5,000 to ₹20,000 to owners who let their cattle roam free, but in September this year, the fine was slashed back to ₹5,000. The MC had even decided that apart from fines, the owner will have to pay ₹500 per day per animal for its fodder, but not even a single owner has been penalised.

AN UNDERSTAFFED MC

No wonder, since the MC has just one truck and a staff of three people to deal with the stray cattle menace. Even though MC officials have been claiming that they have got FIRs registered against cattle owners for leaving their cattle on the streets of Mohali, posing threat to life and safety of the residents, no record is available with the MC.

The MC has one gaushala in Industrial Area, Phase 1, having a capacity of 700 animals and it is full at the moment. Though four years back there was a proposal to make a new cattle pound, nothing has been done so far.

WHAT THEY SAY

We are outsourcing cattle catching to a Jaipur company. We will be signing the agreement in a week’s time.

mayor Kulwant Singh,

MC even failed to check the menace near its own office. Main issue is of the cattle of the dairy farmers.

BJP councillor Bobby Kamboj,

Mataur is worst affected. We cannot even walk in parks. MC has completely failed, even as people have lost their lives.

SAD councillor Harpal Channa,

WHY MC FAILED TO CHECK MENACE?

Civic body has only truck with three staffers to catch 2,000 stray cattle

City has just one gaushala with a capacity of 700 cattle

Political interference makes stray cattle-free Mohali a distant dream as councillors want MC officials to leave the cattle alone

No effective drive undertaken

COMPLAIN HERE

For complaints about stray cattle in Mohali, residents can call: 0172-504-4907, or use the toll-free helpline: 1800-137-0007.

