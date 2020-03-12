Birds falling prey to dehydration, fatigue

cities

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 00:41 IST

Summer has barely arrived, but many birds have been found dehydrated and injured.

Since the first week of February, more than 37 birds were rescued by the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) and the Wildlife Welfare Association.

The Society for Prevention of Cruelty Against Animals (SPCA), Thane, has treated over 50 birds in a month for dehydration and injuries related to dehydration. Most of these include barn owl, kite, eagle, black owl and pigeons.

Two lesser flamingos were also found in a dehydrated state near Upavan lake last month.

The city’s temperature had crossed 35 degrees in the past few weeks, leading to an increase in bird rescue cases.

Thane RDMC has been flooded with calls to rescue birds and animals suffering from sunstroke.

RDMC chief Santosh Kadam said, “Since February, there is an increase in the number of calls to rescue birds. Most birds are injured due to dehydration. They are either caught on trees or fences as they cannot fly. We release them after treatment or else they are taken to Society for Prevention of Cruelty Against Animals (SPCA), Thane.”

Birds leave their nests in the morning in search of food and the rising heat later in the day makes them dehydrated. They fly low to escape the heat. Many times, they hit a fence, building, wire or are simply caught somewhere injuring themselves.

Aditya Patil, president of Wildlife Welfare Association (WWA), said, “We are getting increasing number of calls of birds being injured across the city. These usually include wild birds like kites or owl which usually fly or nest at higher altitude and are susceptible to sun strokes. The birds faint due to dehydration and hit a tree injuring their wing or leg in the fall.”

WWA has rescued around 20 birds from in and around Thane since February.

“With the rise in temperature in the coming months, the number is bound to increase,” said the organization, appealing to people to keep water filled pots in their windows or terraces for birds.

Dr Suhas Rane, trustee of SPCA, said, “We have treated around 50 birds in a month, most of them admitted with complaints of dehydration. They mostly have injuries on their wings and legs. We dress the wound or injury and give them multivitamin drops, saline or betnesol drops.”

He added that all the birds do not need to be hospitalised.

“If a bird is active, it can be released after first aid. Birds are susceptible to shock and are traumatised when picked up with bare hands. Lift them with a piece of cloth,” he said.

“They should be kept in a well-ventilated area, sprayed with water to decrease the body temperature and then released. Only when the bird is injured or inactive, it should be admitted to hospital,” he added.