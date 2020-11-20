e-paper
BJP chief Nadda on two-day visit to Himachal

He will reach his home district Bilaspur on November 21 and inspect the construction work of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

cities Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 21:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
         

BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda will be on a two-day visit to his home state Himachal Pradesh beginning November 21.

BJP workers are eagerly waiting for Nadda’s arrival after the party conquered the political fort of Bihar.

He will reach his home district Bilaspur on November 21 and inspect the construction work of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Chief minister Jairam Thakur will also accompany the BJP chief. On November 22, Nadda will return to Delhi after paying obeisance at Shri Naina Devi Temple.

Nadda is a three-time former legislator from Bilaspur and a two-term minister in the state. As per his tentative programme, Nadda will reach Bilaspur at around 10 am on Saturday to inspect the ongoing construction work of AIIMS.

They are likely to discuss party and state government-related issues. Chief Minister Jairam Thakur will also invite JP Nadda for an event to be held on the occasion of completion of the 3-year term of the government.

Nadda will stay at his ancestral village, Vijaypur, and will return to Delhi after attending some local functions.

AIIMS is Nadda’s gift to state: Jairam

Meanwhile, chief minister Jairam Thakur said that AIIMS, Bilaspur was JP Nadda’s gift to Himachal. In his address on the launch of the Jeevan Dhara programme in Shimla, he said that Nadda had approved AIIMS for the state while being the Union health minister.

