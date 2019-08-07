BJP, Cong, BSP on same page against Azam Khan in Rampur

lucknow

Political rivals the Congress, the Bharaitya Janata Party(BJP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party(BSP),seem to consider Rampur MP Azam Khan their common adversary as all the three parties have lodged complaints against the senior Samajwadi Party leader or his associates.

While Congress leader Faisal Lala Khan has been a long-standing opponent of Azam, local BJP members, including minister of state Baldev Singh Aulakh, have been attacking Khan ever since BJP came to power in the state in 2017.

And now leaders of the BSP, the party that formed a coalition with the SP in the general election, have taken on Khan.

Kazim Ali, who contested the 2017 assembly election from Suar on the BSP ticket and lost to Azam Khan’s son Abdullah Azam Khan, lodged a complaint against Azam’s close aide Zia Ahmed on Tuesday for allegedly spreading hatred.

In his complaint, Kazim Ali Khan accused Zia Ahmed of posting communally inflammatory messages on the social media. He met Rampur superintendent of police Ajay Pal with his complaint. The SP directed the Civil Lines police station to lodge an FIR regarding the matter and initiate investigation.

Ahmed could not be reached for a comment on the issue.

In complaints lodged by BJP and Congress workers, four other people close to Azam Khan were booked earlier this month in cases ranging from land encroachment to fuelling hatred and criminal conspiracy.

Besides, at least 35 cases of land encroachment have been lodged against Azam Khan in the last two months. His son Abdullah Azam Khan has also been booked for allegedly submitting false information to get a passport.

“More than the unity of different parties in Rampur, the cases against Azam are an outcome of the tyranny that the people of Rampur faced for many years under him,” said Faisal Lala Khan. “All these people who were harassed by Azam are now finding their voice and we are only helping them in their fight, as a political person must do,” Faisal Lala Khan added.

“The BJP has always opposed him and will continue to do so till Azam is punished by the law for his crimes,” BJP leader Baldev Singh Aulakh said, adding, “We have not joined other parties against Azam, but we are with anyone who is fighting against injustice and wants the good of Rampur.”

Azam Khan has approached a court in Rampur, seeking protection from arrest in the cases lodged against him. The court will decide on his plea on Thursday.

