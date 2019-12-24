BJP educates citizens on Citizenship Amendment Act

cities

Updated: Dec 24, 2019 22:55 IST

New Delhi: Union railways minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday held a public meeting in South Delhi’s Bhati Mines where he said that opposition parties were trying to mislead people on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Goyal said, “The opposition parties don’t have an issue to target our government. This is why they are trying to mislead the people of the country on the issue of Citizenship Amendment Act.”

He said that the Act was not anti-Muslim and that Indian Muslims had nothing to fear.

The BJP is carrying out an outreach programme to tell people about CAA and “dispel rumours” around it.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari also held a meeting with members of the Muslim community on Tuesday.

He said, “Some parties had vitiated the atmosphere by instigating some people but prime minister Shri Narendra Modi has removed all the doubts about this law.”