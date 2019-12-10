e-paper
Tuesday, Dec 10, 2019
BJP experimenting with sensitive issues: Congress

cities Updated: Dec 10, 2019 23:09 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Congress on Tuesday hit out at BJP-led central government over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and the NRC, saying it is misleading the people by adopting contradictory stands on sensitive issues of safeguarding land rights and job guarantees to the local youth.

He said the BJP should stop testing waters and experimenting with sensitive issues as people can’t be fooled for their rights and interests.

“Already there is large scale unrest in Ladakh region with regard to the cultural identity, land rights and jobs to youth, the Kashmir Valley maintains an uneasy calm under lot of pressures whereas people and youth in Jammu region have been realising the real threat to its social, cultural and peaceful existence, especially to lands and jobs and started asserting for legal and constitutional guarantees. This had sent the BJP into tizzy which is worried for its political interests. The BJP should come clean over the issue allay people’s fears of losing rights and identity,” he said.

