BJP harnessing the Lokmanya Tilak heritage with Mukta Tilak push

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 17:08 IST

PUNE: By giving the ticket to me, the BJP is indirectly giving respect to Lokmanya Tilak. Not only me, but the BJP has also given tickets to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s descendants Udayanraje Bhosale and Shivendraraje Bhosale. BJP respects national figures.”

That quote by Pune mayor Mukta Tilak, reacting to her being named as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Kasba peth on Monday, set the stage for her to harness the Tilak heritage to the saffron wagon wheel.

“BJP and RSS already believe and practice Lokmanya’s many principles. Swadeshi was one of the important mantras given by Lokmanya which is promoted by BJP. Another important principle of Lokmanya was strong nationalism, followed by BJP. Lokmanya was interested in giving education in local languages and creating local leadership, also s followed by the BJP parivar,” Mukta Tilak said.

Traditionally, the Tilak family has been Congress party loyalists.

From former Maharashtra Assembly speaker Jayant Tilak to his great grandson Deepak Tilak and then Rohit Tilak, who contested the assembly elections twice on a Congress ticket from the Kasba assembly seat to lose against BJP MP Girish Bapat, the Congress connection runs deep.

Tilak views that as an earlier reality. “Earlier, only the Congress party was at the national level and other parties were marginal. Today’s Congress is not the Congress of yore. Considering that I am working with the BJP,” she said.

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 17:08 IST