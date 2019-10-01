e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 01, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 01, 2019

BJP harnessing the Lokmanya Tilak heritage with Mukta Tilak push

cities Updated: Oct 01, 2019 17:08 IST
Abhay Khairnar
Abhay Khairnar
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE: By giving the ticket to me, the BJP is indirectly giving respect to Lokmanya Tilak. Not only me, but the BJP has also given tickets to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s descendants Udayanraje Bhosale and Shivendraraje Bhosale. BJP respects national figures.”

That quote by Pune mayor Mukta Tilak, reacting to her being named as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Kasba peth on Monday, set the stage for her to harness the Tilak heritage to the saffron wagon wheel.

“BJP and RSS already believe and practice Lokmanya’s many principles. Swadeshi was one of the important mantras given by Lokmanya which is promoted by BJP. Another important principle of Lokmanya was strong nationalism, followed by BJP. Lokmanya was interested in giving education in local languages and creating local leadership, also s followed by the BJP parivar,” Mukta Tilak said. 

Traditionally, the Tilak family has been Congress party loyalists.

From former Maharashtra Assembly speaker Jayant Tilak to his great grandson Deepak Tilak and then Rohit Tilak, who contested the assembly elections twice on a Congress ticket from the Kasba assembly seat to lose against BJP MP Girish Bapat, the Congress connection runs deep.

Tilak views that as an earlier reality. “Earlier, only the Congress party was at the national level and other parties were marginal. Today’s Congress is not the Congress of yore. Considering that I am working with the BJP,” she said. 

.

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 17:08 IST

top news
‘Divisive politics won’t work’: Mamata Banerjee counters Amit Shah on NRC
‘Divisive politics won’t work’: Mamata Banerjee counters Amit Shah on NRC
Oct 01, 2019 21:10 IST
Amid economic slowdown, GST collection dips to 19-month low
Amid economic slowdown, GST collection dips to 19-month low
Oct 01, 2019 20:50 IST
Petrol pump ablaze in Patna, locals claim pleas of continuous leak ignored
Petrol pump ablaze in Patna, locals claim pleas of continuous leak ignored
Oct 01, 2019 20:50 IST
‘Itna Kashmir kiya ke Karachi bhool gaye’: Gambhir on PAK security
‘Itna Kashmir kiya ke Karachi bhool gaye’: Gambhir on PAK security
Oct 01, 2019 18:38 IST
India’s largest ‘charkha’ made of waste plastic inaugurated in Noida
India’s largest ‘charkha’ made of waste plastic inaugurated in Noida
Oct 01, 2019 21:27 IST
Twitter erupts after Rishabh Pant’s exclusion from India Test team
Twitter erupts after Rishabh Pant’s exclusion from India Test team
Oct 01, 2019 19:22 IST
Turkey building naval warship for Pakistan, says President Erdogan
Turkey building naval warship for Pakistan, says President Erdogan
Oct 01, 2019 10:29 IST
As Saha wins back Test spot, former India keeper shares comeback story
As Saha wins back Test spot, former India keeper shares comeback story
Oct 01, 2019 20:36 IST
trending topics
IPL 2020 AuctionLIC Assistant RecruitmentBJP Maharashtra polls ListDeepika PadukoneNavratri Day 3navratri Makeup TipsPMC BankIBPS PO Admit CardBank HolidaysDabangg 3 TeaserOnePlus TVSatyameva Jayate 2 first postersAmit Shah
don't miss
latest news
India News
cities