Home / Cities / BJP holds protests for reopening of temples

BJP holds protests for reopening of temples

cities Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 20:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

PUNE: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday staged protests in the city demanding reopening of temples. The party carried out statewide agitations, with state unit president Chandrakant Patil joining the protest at Shirdi.

BJP state unit president Jagdish Mulik said, “The government’s priority is to reopen bars and liquor shops, but not religious places. Central government has allowed the reopening of religious places, but this government is not taking any decision.”

The BJP carried out an effigy of “Kumbakarna” near the Tambadi Jogeshwari temple at Budhwar peth and blamed that the Maha Vikas Agadhi government is sleeping like Kumbakarna and not respecting citizens’ emotions.

Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, MLA Mukta Tilak, deputy mayor Saraswati Shedge and standing committee chairman Hemant Rasne participated in the agitations.

