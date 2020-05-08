e-paper
Home / Cities / BJP leader demands health cover for Ludhiana MC’s contractual sanitation staff

BJP leader demands health cover for Ludhiana MC’s contractual sanitation staff

State party vice-president Praveen Bansal says adequate protective gear, including masks and gloves, must be provided to the staff

cities Updated: May 08, 2020 22:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party vice-president Praveen Bansal said the government must regularise the contractual sanitation staff.
Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party vice-president Praveen Bansal said the government must regularise the contractual sanitation staff.
         

Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) vice-president Praveen Bansal has demanded that the state government provide health insurance to all contractualsanitation staff working with the Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) during the Covid-19 crisis.

“The government should regularise and provide adequate protective gear, including masks and gloves, to the contractual sanitation staff who are given extra work by the permanent staff,” Bansal said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Parminder Mehtacriticised the civic body for not providing protective gear to the sewermen. “I have written a letter to chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh and local bodies minister Brahm Mohindra regarding this,” Mehta said.

On her part, MC commissioner Kanwalpreet Kaur Brar said gloves, masks and sanitisers were regularly being provided to all staff.

