BJP leaders demand compensation for firecracker traders

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 00:18 IST

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) on Sunday demanded that the Delhi government should compensate firecracker traders for the loss incurred by them due to the ban imposed on the sale of all types crackers in view of the rising air pollution in the Capital.

Former Union minister Vijay Goel along with BJP leaders and traders’ associations held a protest on Sunday at Jama Masjid demanding compensation for the traders.

While addressing firecracker traders, Goel said that the decision to ban firecrackers is an attempt by the Delhi government to show that it has been making efforts to curb pollution. “These traders bought firecrackers stocks only after getting the licence. If the government had to impose the ban, then why did they issue the licence to traders to sell green firecrackers two months back.”

Goel said that they are not opposing the ban but the timing of it. “Why the sale of firecrackers was not banned six months ago? The government has banned it now as it wants to show that it has taken some measures to curb pollution.”

The BJP said that the government’s sudden decision to ban the sale of firecrackers has hit the traders really hard, as they have already been suffering losses due to the coronavirus disease pandemic.

BJP MLA Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, leader of the opposition in the Delhi assembly, said, “The traders purchased huge amounts of the firecrackers by taking loans. Now, with the government’s sudden ban on the sale of green firecrackers, these traders have obviously suffered huge losses.”

The BJP questioned the Delhi government about its promises it had made in the green budget. Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said, “The people of Delhi would not have been facing the double whammy of pollution and Covid had the government taken timely action. The main reason for the pollution problem today is the failure of the government to implement the 26 promises it made in its green budget about installing smog towers, getting 1,000 electric buses, planting two crore trees, etc,” Gupta said.

The Aam Aadmi Party responded to BJP allegations, saying the saffron party has been playing politics over the crucial issue of air pollution. An AAP spokesperson said, “Whereas Delhi government is concerned about the health of its citizens, BJP is playing dirty politics on this issue. Most of BJP states have banned firecrackers after first allowing it. What does BJP have to say about that? BJP should stop playing politics over the health of Delhiites.”