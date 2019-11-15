BJP MLA demands Bharat Ratna for judges who gave Ayodhya verdict

cities

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 18:44 IST

BJP MLA Surendra Singh has demanded Bharat Ratna for the five judges of the Supreme Court who recently pronounced the verdict in Ayodhya’s Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case.

Singh, who represents Bairia assembly constituency in Ballia, is known for making controversial statements.

On November 9, the Supreme Court ruled in favour of a Ram temple on the disputed 2.77 acre land in Ayodhya. The judgment was cheered by millions of people across the country, although some Muslim parties questioned the verdict and said they may seek a review of the order passed by a five-judge Constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, who retires on November 17.

In a press conference in Ballia on Wednesday, Singh demanded that Bharat Ratna be given to the five judges of the Supreme Court.

When contacted over phone on Friday, Singh said, “The Supreme Court’s five judges have given a historic verdict in the Ayodhya case. The verdict pleased one and all and won hearts. All the 130 crore (1300 million) people of the country are happy over the verdict. The judges, who gave such a historic verdict, are the ratnas (gems) of the country. All the five judges should be given Bharat Ratna (highest civilian award of the nation).”

Singh said AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi didn’t honour the verdict. “A case should be registered against him,” he said.

CONTROVERSIAL STATEMENTS

In July this year, the BJP leader said: “In Muslim religion, you know that people keep 50 wives and give birth to 1050 children. This is not a tradition but an animalistic tendency. In society, giving birth to only two to four children is normal.”

In September, Singh said West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee should mend her ways and behaviour otherwise she would meet the same fate as former finance minister P Chidambaram, who is currently lodged in jail. Singh further said: “If Mamata wants to do politics by protecting infiltrators from Bangladesh then she should become Prime Minister of Bangladesh.”

In October, Singh advocated teaching history of Shivaji, Rana Pratap, Lord Rama and KB Hedgewar, founding sarsanghachalak of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He said that history of British era and Mughals should not be taught in primary and upper primary schools because the same reminded us of the days of slavery.