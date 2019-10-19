e-paper
BJP must come clean on loan waivers given to industrialists: Sharma

cities Updated: Oct 19, 2019 22:58 IST
Nadeem Inamdar
Nadeem Inamdar
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has become a party of institutionalised corruption and crony capitalism said former union minister and senior Congress leader Anand Sharma.

He was in the city on Saturday to address the media at Congress Bhavan on the sidelines of assembly elections in the state to be held on October 21.

“If corrective measures are not undertaken then 2020 will be the toughest year for the country because of the economic crisis,” said Sharma.

“A personality cult is being built around Prime Minister Narendra Modi and it is one of the biggest threats to the Indian democracy. The present government lacks any vision to revive the economy,” he added.

“The government should come clean on the mammoth loan waivers given to industrialists and the money it received as electoral bonds,” he said.

Launching a tirade against Prime Minister Modi, Sharma pointed out that India has repeatedly fallen in the global ranking in hunger index. India stands at number 102 out of 117 nations and Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh are ahead of India. “India is facing severe hunger crisis and PM Modi must awaken himself to the reality which is unfolding before the nation as Gujarat is also mentioned in the report where the state is facing malnutrition crisis,” he said.

Defining demonetisation as an anti-people step, Sharma said that Reserve Bank of India (RBI) officials were not consulted during the implementation of the move. “Indian currency is the worst-performing currency of Asia and among BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) nations, the rupee has been affected the worst,” he said.

