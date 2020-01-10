BJP plans campaign to counter AAP

cities

With less than 30 days to go for the assembly elections in Delhi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will soon kick off a ‘Dilli ka Swabhiman’ (Delhi’s self respect) campaign in the Capital to counter the Aam Aadmi Party’s account of providing subsidised water and power in the city.

The party says it will go to people with the line, ‘Dili bikao nahi hai’ (Delhiites are not up for sale).

Party general secretary Anil Jain told HT on Friday that AAP had been claiming credit for providing services that were imperative for any government to provide.

“This is what a government should give. People cannot be bought; to think that Delhiites will fall for these claims of offering water and power or other freebies is an assault on their self respect,” Jain said.

The AAP government provides 200 units of free electricity, and 20,000 litres of free water. AAP is seeking votes for its governance, and claims to have streamlined health and education services. The BJP says regularisation of unauthorised colonies, which is expected to benefit 40 lakh people, will trump over AAP’s claims of better governance.

“The (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi government is the only one in recent times that drafted policies and implemented those and showed results on the ground. Over one crore houses have been built, 10 crore toilets provided... No other government can match the BJP’s track record of fulfilling the promises it made. No government has walked the talk like the Modi government,” Jain said.

AAP: BJP insulting self-respect of people

Reacting to the BJP’s campaign move, AAP's national spokesperson Raghav Chadha said, “We note the launch of BJP’s new campaign in which it states that every person who benefits from Delhi government’s schemes and reduced tariff is a person with no self-respect, one lacking swabhimaan. It is astonishing that BJP chooses to insult the self-respect of the citizens of Delhi and accuses them of lacking swabhimaan simply because they benefit from CM Kejriwal’s welfare state initiatives.”

“We further note BJP’s pledge to protest against subsidy and its promise of rolling back all subsidies given by the AAP government in the event that they win the upcoming election.”

“It is crystal clear now that BJP is pathologically opposed to the idea of welfare state and is against rendering of cheap or free services and will roll back all subsidies and concessions, ultimately making it very expensive, if voted to power. People of Delhi should be cognisant of this fact when they decide who to elect in the upcoming polls.”

“This campaign makes unambiguous and abundantly clear that a vote for BJP would mean an informed choice in favour of expensive electricity, expensive water, expensive health and expensive education.”