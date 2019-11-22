e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 22, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 22, 2019

BJP’s Mohol is new mayor of Pune; Sena supports NCP-Cong

cities Updated: Nov 22, 2019 12:11 IST
Steffy Thevar
Steffy Thevar
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE: Bharatiya Janta Party’s candidate Murlidhar Mohol became the new mayor of Pune on Friday winning the Pune mayoral elections by a comfortable margin

. BJP enjoys a clear majority in the Pune municipal corporation (PMC) with 99 out of 166 corporators from the ruling party, including the five from its alliance partner, Republican Party of India (RPI).

The voting process saw an interesting turn of events when Sena corporators voted for the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)-Congress candidate Prakash Kadam.

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) maintained a neutral vote, choosing to opt for neither of the two candidates.

The PMC has a total of 166 elected members which includes 99 from the BJP and five from the RPI who contested on a BJP symbol; NCP (41), Congress (9), Shiv Sena (10) and MNS , 2.

top news
Sena CM for 5 yrs: Raut amid Maharashtra govt formation talks with Cong, NCP
Sena CM for 5 yrs: Raut amid Maharashtra govt formation talks with Cong, NCP
D/N Test live report: Bangladesh bat first, India unchanged
D/N Test live report: Bangladesh bat first, India unchanged
JNU protest: Facing deficit of over Rs 45 cr, necessary to revise hostel fee, says admin
JNU protest: Facing deficit of over Rs 45 cr, necessary to revise hostel fee, says admin
India finishes 400 social infra projects in Afghanistan, US praises effort
India finishes 400 social infra projects in Afghanistan, US praises effort
Army HQ sets the ball rolling for a code of conduct
Army HQ sets the ball rolling for a code of conduct
‘CPEC is not about aid’: US warns Pak of risks from China infrastructure push
‘CPEC is not about aid’: US warns Pak of risks from China infrastructure push
IAS daughter may have to evict retired civil servant dad
IAS daughter may have to evict retired civil servant dad
From factory to field: Journey of the pink ball
From factory to field: Journey of the pink ball
trending topics
India vs Bangladesh Live ScoreDelhi air qualityHTLS 2019CG Vyapam Result 2019OTET 2019 ResultUddhav ThackerayMaharashtra govtVivo U20Anu Malik

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities