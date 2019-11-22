BJP’s Mohol is new mayor of Pune; Sena supports NCP-Cong

cities

PUNE: Bharatiya Janta Party’s candidate Murlidhar Mohol became the new mayor of Pune on Friday winning the Pune mayoral elections by a comfortable margin

. BJP enjoys a clear majority in the Pune municipal corporation (PMC) with 99 out of 166 corporators from the ruling party, including the five from its alliance partner, Republican Party of India (RPI).

The voting process saw an interesting turn of events when Sena corporators voted for the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)-Congress candidate Prakash Kadam.

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) maintained a neutral vote, choosing to opt for neither of the two candidates.

The PMC has a total of 166 elected members which includes 99 from the BJP and five from the RPI who contested on a BJP symbol; NCP (41), Congress (9), Shiv Sena (10) and MNS , 2.