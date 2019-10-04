BJP to pitch TikTok star against Bishnoi from Adampur

cities

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has named Sonali Phogat, a popular face on TikTok, a social media video app, as its candidate against the Congress’ sitting MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi from the Adampur constituency for the upcoming Haryana assembly elections.

Sonali, who goes by the username @sonaliphogat and has 1.23 lakh followers on her TikTok profile, was working as regional director of Hisar, Haryana Kala Parishad. Besides acting in a TV serial and a Haryanvi film, she has also appeared in some Haryanvi songs.

Adampur is considered a traditional stronghold of the Bishnoi family of former chief minister Bhajan Lal. Sonali belongs to a Jat family of Bhuthan Kalan village of Fatehabad district. Her husband died in 2016.

She will file her nomination on Friday.

Kuldeep said, “I and people of the Adampur assembly segment welcome her. We will also serve her halwa and poori, but she will not get votes.”

