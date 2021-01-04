BJP worker among two held with 400gm heroin in Ludhiana

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 23:32 IST

The special task force (STF) arrested two men, including a BJP worker, in two separate cases after recovering a total of 400gm heroin from their possession.

In the first case, Amandeep Singh, alias Deepa, 23, of Indira Colony, Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar, Giaspura, was nabbed with 390gm heroin near Lohara Canal Bridge. He had hidden the contraband in his jacket.

During questioning, he revealed that he smuggled heroin for one Ravi Kumar, alias Raghu, of Maha Singh Nagar, Daba.

Sub-inspector Rampal said Amandeep was facing trial in another case of liquor smuggling. He was a labourer and turned to drug peddling to make easy money. He had been working with Ravi for the past one year.

The sub-inspector said both accused had been booked and a hunt was on to arrest Ravi.

Meanwhile, a BJP worker, Pawan Suri, 31, of Sector 32, Chandigarh Road, was arrested near his house after recovery of 10gm heroin from his possession.

Inspector Gurbachan Singh said Pawan used to buy heroin from a resident of Ambedkar Nagar to sell it among addicts.

He was earlier an office-bearer of the Ludhiana Youth Congress and had joined the local unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) along with a group of Congress workers five days ago.

Two separate FIRs under Sections 21, 29, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act have been registered at the STF station in Mohali.