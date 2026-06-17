Madurai, The mortal remains of a 26-year-old Dalit youth, who died due to alleged custodial torture in March, were cremated at an electric crematorium here on Wednesday under tight security. Body of Dalit youth killed in ''custodial torture'' cremated in TN following HC order

The final rites took place 101 days after his demise, following a strict directive from the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.

The cremation was marked by intense grief and brief resistance from family members, who had refused to accept the body for over three months, demanding the immediate arrest of all police personnel involved in the alleged custodial murder.

Akash, a resident of Manamadurai in Sivaganga district, was arrested by the local police on March 6 in connection with an assault case. While police claimed he suffered a leg fracture during an escape attempt, Akash had reportedly recorded a statement before a judicial magistrate stating that police personnel had brutally assaulted him and broken his leg.

He succumbed to his injuries on March 8 at the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai, and a subsequent autopsy report revealed approximately 28 injuries on his body, sparking widespread outrage and protests by family members and Scheduled Caste welfare outfits.

Following the backlash, the case was transferred to the CB-CID on March 9, and six police personnel, including an Inspector and a Sub-Inspector, were suspended.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the matter, the Madras High Court on March 13 directed the CB-CID to register a case of murder and under relevant sections of the SC/ST Act against the accused officials. The CB-CID has since interrogated 11 personnel, including Manamadurai DSP Raja and several inspectors.

The victim's father, Rajesh Kannan, had moved the High Court seeking compensation of ₹50 lakh and the immediate arrest of all 16 police personnel allegedly linked to the incident, while the family staged a continuous sit-in protest near the old bus stand in Manamadurai.

On June 15, the High Court ordered that if the family did not accept the body by 5 pm that evening, the local administration must proceed with a dignified disposal. Following non-compliance, the court mandated the Madurai District Collector, Corporation Commissioner, and the hospital authorities to facilitate the last rites.

When police and administrative officials arrived at the hospital mortuary on Wednesday morning to move the body, family members staged a fierce protest. Law enforcement officials briefly detained the protesting relatives in a police vehicle before bringing them to the crematorium to witness the final procedures.

The situation turned highly emotional at the crematorium when Akash's mother broke down in tears, hurling fistfuls of soil toward the police personnel and shouting that those responsible for her son's death would face retribution and ruin.

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