Boy murdered: Cops probing ritual, sexual assault angles

Updated: Jan 04, 2020 20:17 IST

Gurugram Two days after an eight-year-old boy was found murdered on a vacant industrial plot near a liquor store in Manesar’s Naharpur, the police have rounded up five men from the area and are questioning them. They are yet to identify the suspect, who was seen walking with the victim in the CCTV footage recovered from the lane.

The body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination on Saturday.

Deepak Mathur, the forensic expert at the Civil Hospital, who conducted the autopsy, said the cause of death was a head injury. “There were blunt injury marks to the head and multiple injuries all over the body. The possibility of sexual assault cannot be ruled out as there were injury marks on the private parts as well. We have sent samples to forensic lab for determining sexual assault,” he said.

The boy’s father said that he had informed the police about his missing son but they failed to take it seriously. “I was asked to visit the police station on Friday. My friends and I were looking for him, when someone informed us around 4pm that a body of a minor was found on a vacant plot. I was shocked to identify him,” he said.

The police said his clothes were found about 80 feet from his body and a slab was found on top of his right leg. Police said it seemed the suspect had brutally assaulted him with a sharp object and the slab.

Rajesh Kumar, the deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Manesar, said that the suspect seen in the CCTV footage is yet to be identified. “We have rounded up people who are shopkeepers and fathers of the children who used to play with the victim. The CCTV footage is of around 9.30pm and the victim seemed to be friendly with him. He was known to the family. We are suspecting that he lured the boy on some pretext,” he said.

The police said several crime teams have been formed to investigate the case. The police are also probing the angle of a ritual, as ”moon arc” was found on the victim’s head.

A case was registered against unidentified suspects under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the Indian Penal Code at Manesar police station on Friday.