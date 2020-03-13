BSEH exam: Teacher held for leaking English paper

cities

Updated: Mar 13, 2020 22:37 IST

A day after an English question paper was leaked on social media within minutes of the start of a Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) Class-10 examination, the chief minister’s flying squad arrested a teacher from Dadri on Friday.

The accused, Sanjay Kumar of Makrana village of Rohtak, was on exam duty at Chiriya village on Thursday. The team, led by Rohtak inspector Sandeep Gulia, found that Kumar had leaked a photograph of the question paper through WhatsApp.

Gulia said, “The accused was caught clicking the photograph and forwarding the same on CCTV.”

A case was registered under Sections 420 (cheating) and 188 (disobeying an order duly promulgated by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).