BSES discoms use drones to tap power theft and plug faults

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 22:51 IST

New Delhi:

To provide reliable electricity supply to its customers, BSES distribution companies have started using drones to map distribution assets, detect power theft and inspect rooftop solar installations, the discoms said in a statement on Thursday.

“We are using drones fitted with high-definition camera for visual inspection and an infrared camera for thermal imaging, which helps us identify the hot spots. Successful adoption of drone technology is a huge step in preventive maintenance exercise, critical for ensuring reliable power supply. We continuously look for state-of-the-art technologies and innovations that help us serve our over 43 lakh customers better,” said a BSES spokesperson.

The technology is also used for accurate assessment of rooftop solar potential and dealing with vegetation encroachment around power infrastructure. A programme has been drawn for using drones to monitor the health of the electricity network, including high voltage lines and grid sub-stations, the official said.

In BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) areas, inspections were undertaken over a 45-day period at BYPL’s Vivek Vihar grid and the EHV Circuit between the Vivek Vihar and Patparganj grid in East Delhi, he said.

“Through thermal scanning, drone assessment was able to determine health of the network and identify several hot-spots, which if unchecked could have caused problems in subsequent months. It was also able to determine the physical condition of the towers and identify deterioration,” the spokesperson said.

A pilot project at the 66 kV Paschim Vihar Grid station, along with two-towers of 66kV Bodella 1 – Paschim Vihar Circuit 1 and 2 and 33 kV Mukherjee Park Circuit 3 near Chaukahndi, were undertaken in BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) was undertaken using drones, he said.

“Timely detection of potential trouble spots and issues play a crucial role in ensuring reliable power supply. With initial success, the BSES is now gearing-up to scale-up the use of drones and make it an intrinsic part of its operations and maintenance activities,” he added.