BSF DG reviews security scenario along IB in Jammu

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 18:31 IST

Amid spike in ceasefire violations and intrusion bids along the Line of Control, director general of Border Security Force (BSF) SS Deswal visited the forward areas along the India-Pakistan international border in Jammu sector to review the security scenario on the strategic frontier.

“Director general BSF SS Deswal visited the area of Jammu frontier on Saturday and Sunday. He was accompanied by additional DG S Panwar, IG BSF Jammu frontier NS Jamwal and other officers,” a BSF spokesman said.

The IG BSF briefed the chief about the complexities of management of Jammu border under prevailing security scenario, while the field commanders apprised him about the various ongoing construction works on the border and constraints being faced during their implementation, the spokesperson said.

“DG BSF also reviewed the border domination plan. He visited the critical areas of entire border stretch and held discussions with various field commanders and senior police officers regarding border domination and other security measures being adopted,” he said.

While interacting with jawans and patiently attending to their issues, the DG BSF stressed about the importance of physical fitness and exhorted the troops to engage themselves in regular fitness exercises and games. He also planted various tree saplings in the Border Out Posts to give it a look of ‘green border’, the spokesperson said. He said Deswal stressed upon the idea of cultivation of land ahead of fencing with the help of BSF who can provide security to the farmers.

Deswal, who was here on a two-day visit, also reviewed the prevailing COVID-19 situation and advised the troops to indulge in physical activities for improved immunity to deal with the pandemic, the spokesman said.