e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 01, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / BSF DG reviews security scenario along IB in Jammu

BSF DG reviews security scenario along IB in Jammu

The IG BSF briefed the chief about the complexities of management of Jammu border under prevailing security scenario, while the field commanders apprised him about the various ongoing construction works on the border and constraints being faced during their implementation.

cities Updated: Jun 01, 2020 18:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jammu
Director general BSF SS Deswal accompanied by additional DG S Panwar, IG BSF Jammu frontier NS Jamwal and other officers.
Director general BSF SS Deswal accompanied by additional DG S Panwar, IG BSF Jammu frontier NS Jamwal and other officers.(HT Photot)
         

Amid spike in ceasefire violations and intrusion bids along the Line of Control, director general of Border Security Force (BSF) SS Deswal visited the forward areas along the India-Pakistan international border in Jammu sector to review the security scenario on the strategic frontier.

“Director general BSF SS Deswal visited the area of Jammu frontier on Saturday and Sunday. He was accompanied by additional DG S Panwar, IG BSF Jammu frontier NS Jamwal and other officers,” a BSF spokesman said.

The IG BSF briefed the chief about the complexities of management of Jammu border under prevailing security scenario, while the field commanders apprised him about the various ongoing construction works on the border and constraints being faced during their implementation, the spokesperson said.

“DG BSF also reviewed the border domination plan. He visited the critical areas of entire border stretch and held discussions with various field commanders and senior police officers regarding border domination and other security measures being adopted,” he said.

While interacting with jawans and patiently attending to their issues, the DG BSF stressed about the importance of physical fitness and exhorted the troops to engage themselves in regular fitness exercises and games. He also planted various tree saplings in the Border Out Posts to give it a look of ‘green border’, the spokesperson said. He said Deswal stressed upon the idea of cultivation of land ahead of fencing with the help of BSF who can provide security to the farmers.

Deswal, who was here on a two-day visit, also reviewed the prevailing COVID-19 situation and advised the troops to indulge in physical activities for improved immunity to deal with the pandemic, the spokesman said.

top news
On resuming international flight ops, minister cites ‘several factors’
On resuming international flight ops, minister cites ‘several factors’
Home Minister holds review meeting on preparations for Cyclone Nisarga
Home Minister holds review meeting on preparations for Cyclone Nisarga
Govt removes 1,026 items from CAPF canteen in swadeshi push, then hits pause
Govt removes 1,026 items from CAPF canteen in swadeshi push, then hits pause
Summer crop prices hiked 50-80% for farmers in big Cabinet decision
Summer crop prices hiked 50-80% for farmers in big Cabinet decision
Hospitals only for Delhiites amid Covid-19 crisis? CM seeks public vote
Hospitals only for Delhiites amid Covid-19 crisis? CM seeks public vote
Smith reveals ‘one thing’ he ‘admires’ the most about Kohli
Smith reveals ‘one thing’ he ‘admires’ the most about Kohli
Cooking gas price hiked by Rs 11.50 per cylinder, first time since Feb
Cooking gas price hiked by Rs 11.50 per cylinder, first time since Feb
Aaditya Thackeray on unlocking Maharashtra | On The Record
Aaditya Thackeray on unlocking Maharashtra | On The Record
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaLockdown 4.0Covid-19lockdown 5.0R Madhavan BirthdayWajid KhanLockdown 5.0 restrictionsCOVID 19 Tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In