BSF jawan hangs self to death in Jammu, probe underway to ascertain cause

Updated: May 30, 2020 21:50 IST

A Border Security Force jawan has allegedly commited suicide at his camp in Paloura here, police said on Saturday.

The constable, who was a resident of Assam, was found hanging in the bathroom of his residence at Paloura camp on Friday, a police official said.

He said a preliminary investigation suggested the jawan posted with the 98th battalion committed suicide.

Police officials are trying to ascertain why he took the step, the official said adding the body has been handed over to his unit after completion of legal formalities.

“We have not found any suicide note from the bathroom but prima facie it appeared that the jawan committed suicide by hanging,” a police official said.

BSF has also instituted an internal probe.

Missing woman found dead, family allege police inaction

In a separate incident, a 33-year-old woman, mother of two children, who went missing three days ago from her house in Channi Himmat area, was found dead in a canal here on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Pooja Gupta. The body was seen floating in a canal at Dharp in Gadigarh area on the outskirts of the city this afternoon.

The woman had been missing since May 27. Family members of the deceased alleged that police inaction that led to her death.

“Police showed utter carelessness in searching for her. She was spotted by a security guard at an ATM near Amar Singh Club. She told him that she has failed (in life) and hence has left her house but the guard didn’t bother to inform the police,” said one of the members of the family.

SHO of Channi Himmat police station, Sajjad Pervez, said, “The woman was under medication for depression. We kept searching her for the past three days but her body was found from a canal in Dharp area on Saturday.”

Later, the body was taken to Government Medical College (GMC) hospital for a postmortem examination.

Meanwhile, a 55-year-old identified as Mohammad Aalam was killed over a property dispute in Poonch district’s Surankote area on Saturday.

The victim was hit by a wooden log and was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police have arrested a person in the matter and investigations have been initiated.