Budget upped to Rs 7,390 crore in final layout

Updated: Feb 26, 2020 23:39 IST

PUNE The chairperson, standing committee, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Hemant Rasne, on Wednesday presented a Rs 7,390 crore budget for the year 2020-21.

Municipal commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad had presented a draft budget of Rs 6,229 crore January 27, 2020.

Without suggesting any new or concrete revenue sources, standing committee chairman has increased the budget by Rs 1,161 crore, claim civic activists.

Rasne said, “I have studied the budgets of the last 10 years before presenting this one. I also spoke to senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers and other bureaucrats and according to them the budget should be more than Rs10,000 crore. So the budget which we have presented is not a very big figure.”

Speaking about sources of income Rasne said, “”PMC property tax department has dues worth Rs4,200 crore, which we will recover by introducing waiver and amenity schemes. The civic body will allow the use of transfer of development rights for the narrow roads in newly merged villages in PMC limits. By giving advertisement rights at gardens, flyover, foot-over bridges the civic body will generate more revenue.”

Rasne said, “I am fortunate that I will be able to execute the budget which was represented by me, otherwise it is observed that the chairman who presents the budget either retires and or is transferred.”

Mukund Kirdat, head, Aam Aadmi Party (APP), Pune, said, “PMC has inflated the budget without suggesting strong income resources. PMC is erecting hospitals, but not utilising the current hospitals. It is leasing these hospitals to private firms.”

Vijay Kumbhar, civic activist, said, “PMC is making popular announcements just for the sake of publicity and later not executing the schemes. Every year PMC claims that property tax dues will be recovered, but the due amount is increasing every year.”

Vivek Velenkar, civic activist , said, “The foot-over bridges which have been erected in the past are not in use. PMC has installed escalators at foot-over bridges near SNDT and Pune railway station which are not operational.”