Burglars steal cash, valuables worth lakhs from Palam Vihar houses

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 23:50 IST

Unidentified burglars stole cash, jewellery and other valuables, worth lakhs, from two houses in Palam Vihar on Tuesday, the police said on Wednesday. Burglars hit the houses of an IT consultant and an executive in Block-C when their families were away for shopping. This is the sixth such incident to be reported in October. The first incident took place on October 15.

One of the complainants, on condition of anonymity, said, “My wife and I returned home around 4pm. When I entered the house, I saw that the cupboards were open and the house was ransacked. The bed box, safe and our bags were all open. All the valuables were missing. My parents were living us. Their room too was ransacked and valuables, including cash and jewellery, were stolen. It looks like the thieves spent more than an hour in the house.”

According to the police, ₹2 lakh in cash and jewellery worth ₹10 lakh was stolen from one of the houses. Cash, jewellery and electronic items, worth lakhs, were also stolen from the other house. A case was registered in the Palam Vihar police station under Section 380 (theft in dwelling) and 454 (house-trespass) of Indian Penal Code(IPC) against unidentified persons.

One victim said that the thieves had come in an old Esteem car and took three rounds of the area before entering the house. Shweta Kapoor, another victim, said, “Surprisingly, the incidents took place during the day as the houses were locked. We wonder how the thieves get to know which houses were locked. Evidently, the thieves have done a reconnaissance of the area and identified the locked houses, despite the deployment of security guards.”

Peet Pal Sangwan (crime) said, “We have registered the case and are investigating the matter. We have recovered a CCTV footage from the area and are trying to identify the culprits.”

With 23 cases of theft being reported from Palam Vihar, including six in October, a delegation of residents and members of the residents’ welfare association (RWA) met police commissioner Muhammad Akil last week to urge him to increase deployment of security personnel in the area.

