Burglars strike at bank, decamp with gun, LED TVs; spare cash in Ludhiana

Updated: Dec 23, 2019 23:18 IST

Burglars struck at the Green Field branch of the Punjab and Sind Bank on Pakhowal Road and decamped with a double-barrel gun, LED TVs and computer’s processing unit.

Police said the thieves did not attempt to steal the cash.

The incident came to light on Monday when a bank employee reported to work in the morning.

He alerted the bank manager as well as the owner of the place, Hardeep Singh Sidhu, who resides on the first floor. Sidhu alerted the police about the theft.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) Gurpreet Kaur Purewal along with Division Number 5 station house officer (SHO) Richa Rani and other cops rushed to the bank and initiated investigation.

The police are yet to ascertain the number of thieves who gained access to the bank by breaking outer grilles of a window facing a vacant plot.

ADCP Purewal said the thieves stole a .12 bore double-barrel gun, which was kept in bank’s safe.

“The safe also had 10 live cartridges of which, we recovered three from the vacant plot,” she said, adding that the accused also took away a computer’s CPU and LED TVs.

“That’s why we could not lay our hands on any CCTV recording,” she added.

“We are now relying on the footage of surveillance camera installed at the house opposite the bank to establish the number of accused and identify them,” ADCP Purewal said.

She confirmed that no cash was stolen from the bank and the motive behind the theft remained unclear.

An FIR in this case has been registered at the Division Number 5 police station against unidentified accused.

No one guards bank in night

Bank manager Akhilesh Kumar said he came to know about the incident in the morning following which he rushed to the bank.

He said no security guard was deployed at the bank during night hours.

“There is only one security guard at the bank, who remains on duty during the day,” he added.