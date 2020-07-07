e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Burglars wearing PPE kits flee with 780 gm gold in Maharashtra

Burglars wearing PPE kits flee with 780 gm gold in Maharashtra

CCTV footage from the shop, located in Phaltan area, shows the burglars taking hold of the gold jewellery from the showcases and cupboards within, police said.

cities Updated: Jul 07, 2020 13:43 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Satara, Maharashtra
The footage of the 2-day-old incident during the coronavirus-induced lockdown shows the burglars wearing caps, masks, plastic jackets and hand-gloves taking the jewellery from the display cases.
The footage of the 2-day-old incident during the coronavirus-induced lockdown shows the burglars wearing caps, masks, plastic jackets and hand-gloves taking the jewellery from the display cases.(HT file photo. Representative image)
         

Burglars wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) kits broke into a jewellery shop in Satara district and walked away with 780 gm gold, police said on Tuesday.

CCTV footage from the shop, located in Phaltan area, shows the burglars taking hold of the gold jewellery from the showcases and cupboards within, police said.

The footage of the 2-day-old incident during the coronavirus-induced lockdown shows the burglars wearing caps, masks, plastic jackets and hand-gloves taking the jewellery from the display cases.

A case has been registered at the Phaltan police station after a complaint by the jewellery shop owner, who said the burglars took away 78 ‘tola’ (one tola is 10 gm) gold, police said.

The shop owner said the burglars broke in through the shop wall, police said.

tags
top news
Chinese envoy to Nepal in fresh row for her meetings with political leaders
Chinese envoy to Nepal in fresh row for her meetings with political leaders
The Middle Kingdom’s rush of blood and the need for strong Indian deterrence
The Middle Kingdom’s rush of blood and the need for strong Indian deterrence
BJP relying on the Kashmir issue to stitch Bengal strategy
BJP relying on the Kashmir issue to stitch Bengal strategy
US military to stand with India in conflict with China, indicates White House official
US military to stand with India in conflict with China, indicates White House official
BJP is LeBron James of elections, Congress a dilettante: Sanjay Jha
BJP is LeBron James of elections, Congress a dilettante: Sanjay Jha
Phone call at 8.45 am, then a video call: The backstory of the PLA’s pullback
Phone call at 8.45 am, then a video call: The backstory of the PLA’s pullback
Supreme Court grants bail to Unitech promoter Sanjay Chandra
Supreme Court grants bail to Unitech promoter Sanjay Chandra
Watch: IAF’s Chinook, Apache & MiG-29 conduct night ops at India-China border
Watch: IAF’s Chinook, Apache & MiG-29 conduct night ops at India-China border
trending topics
Vikas DubeyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaNoida Covid-19 tallyDil Bechara TrailerSushant Singh RajputCovid-19 state tallyCBSE Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In