Wednesday, Aug 21, 2019

Badal urges feuding Chautalas to reconcile

Former Punjab chief minister says reconciliation would be the biggest tribute to former deputy prime minister Devi Lal and Om Prakash Chautala’s wife Sneh Lata

cities Updated: Aug 21, 2019 19:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Shiromani Akali Dal patron Parkash Singh Badal and former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala at the prayer meet held in remembrance of latter’s wife late Sneh Lata in Sirsa.
Shiromani Akali Dal patron Parkash Singh Badal and former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala at the prayer meet held in remembrance of latter’s wife late Sneh Lata in Sirsa. (HT Photo)
         

Former Punjab chief minister and Shiromani Akali Dal patron Parkash Singh Badal on Wednesday urged the Chautala family to reconcile, a move which he said would be the “greatest homage” ever paid to former deputy prime minister Devi Lal and Sneh Lata, wife of former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala.

Badal said this during the prayer meeting held in remembrance of Sneh Lata, who passed away on August 11.

At the ceremony organised at a stadium in Chautala village of Sirsa’s Dabwali, Badal said, “Forgetting everything that happened in the family and restoring harmonious relationships will be the biggest tribute to former deputy PM Chaudhary Devi Lal and Sneh Lata.”

He said doing that would strengthen the family politically in the state.

Speaking in Punjabi, he asked the Chautala clan to overlook the trivial issues and reunite.

However, Om Prakash Chautala and his estranged sons Ajay and Abhay did not speak at the meet.

In November 2018, feud in Chautala family had come out in the open. Om Prakash Chautala had expelled Dushyant and his brother Digvijay from the party on charges of indiscipline and hooliganism. This was followed by Ajay, their father, being expelled for “anti-party” activities. Dushyant had then in December launched another political outfit – Jannayak Janta Party.

First Published: Aug 21, 2019 19:13 IST

