Badal urges feuding Chautalas to reconcile

Former Punjab chief minister and Shiromani Akali Dal patron Parkash Singh Badal on Wednesday urged the Chautala family to reconcile, a move which he said would be the “greatest homage” ever paid to former deputy prime minister Devi Lal and Sneh Lata, wife of former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala.

Badal said this during the prayer meeting held in remembrance of Sneh Lata, who passed away on August 11.

At the ceremony organised at a stadium in Chautala village of Sirsa’s Dabwali, Badal said, “Forgetting everything that happened in the family and restoring harmonious relationships will be the biggest tribute to former deputy PM Chaudhary Devi Lal and Sneh Lata.”

He said doing that would strengthen the family politically in the state.

Speaking in Punjabi, he asked the Chautala clan to overlook the trivial issues and reunite.

However, Om Prakash Chautala and his estranged sons Ajay and Abhay did not speak at the meet.

In November 2018, feud in Chautala family had come out in the open. Om Prakash Chautala had expelled Dushyant and his brother Digvijay from the party on charges of indiscipline and hooliganism. This was followed by Ajay, their father, being expelled for “anti-party” activities. Dushyant had then in December launched another political outfit – Jannayak Janta Party.

