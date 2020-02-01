Bus crushes 55-year-old scooterist to death on flyover near ISBT

cities

Updated: Feb 01, 2020 23:01 IST

A Punjab Roadways bus crushed a 55-year-old scooter-borne man to death at the flyover adjoining the Amar Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Inter-state Bus Terminal (ISBT) on Saturday afternoon.

The victim has been identified as Pritpal Singh of Sargodha Colony. The bus driver fled the spot leaving behind the vehicle, which was seized by the police later.

Bus stand police post in-charge assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Chand Ahir said, “Pritpal was heading towards Atam Nagar from the ISBT on the flyover, when he lost control of the scooter and fell on the road, following which the bus coming from behind crushed him to death.”

The victim was not wearing a helmet.

Eyewitnesses said the driver stopped the bus only after they raised an alarm, and fled. The police rushed the victim to a hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The ASI said the family members of the victim are settled abroad. “We have contacted his relatives to record a statement and inform his family. An FIR has been registered against the unidentified bus driver under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Division Number 5 police station,” the ASI said.