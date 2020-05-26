Buses to ply with 60% passenger capacity in Himachal: Transport minister

cities

Updated: May 26, 2020 18:16 IST

Minister for forest, transport, youth services and sports Govind Singh Thakur has said that the Centre and the state government are relaxing the blockade and curfew in a phased manner after assessing all the circumstances.

After inspecting the campus of regional hospital Kullu on Tuesday, Singh said that with some necessary arrangements and precautions, the state government is going to start public transport services from June 1.

He said that Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) buses will be run with only 60% passenger capacity in the state to maintain social distancing.

He said that the government is looking after the interests of every section and providing adequate relief. The token tax has also been waived off four months.

Singh said that various concessions and economic packages being given by the government will expedite economic activities in Himachal Pradesh and the state is poised for rapid progress.

He said permits will be given on a priority basis to bring the workers back to work.

Earlier, the forest minister inspected the hospital premises and took information about the various arrangements made in view of Covid-19. He also took stock of the ‘langar’ being run by the Annapurna Charitable Society for the patient’s attendants.

On the occasion, a 17-year-old girl of Raison area of the district, Mahnoor Suri, presented a cheque of ₹50,000 to the forest minister for the society. Singh said that the girl studying in Dehradun, apart from her savings, has also set an example by collecting money from her friends and relatives and handing it over to the Annapurna Charitable Society.