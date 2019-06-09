Businessman shot at, two arrested in Gurugram

The police on Friday night arrested two men who had allegedly shot at a 37-year-old businessman near a banquet hall in Sector 37D on June 5.

The police said the duo had shot at the businessman following an alleged altercation over a financial dispute.

The suspects were identified as Mandeep Singh of Jhajjar and Pradeep Singh of Rohtak. Police arrested them from Dhankot after tracking their mobile phone location and assessing their call records.

The victim is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Sector 38. A case was registered at Sector 10 police station on June 5, police said.

Police have recovered the car used in the crime but are yet to recover the weapon.

First Published: Jun 09, 2019 03:09 IST