CA students protest, want answer scripts re-evaluated

Sep 24, 2019

New Delhi

Hundreds of students chartered accountant (CA) aspirants on Tuesday held a protest outside the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), demanding re-evaluation of their marksheets for the paper held in May.

The students, who started the protest on Monday, alleged there were discrepancies in the evaluation of their answer sheets.

Representatives of the students met ICAI officials and demanded a recheck. “The result of the May exam was announced in August after which some students filed RTIs queries to get their answer copies. It was shocking for the students to see they were not given marks even for correct answers,” said Shreya Nath, a candidate.

The ICAI conducts examinations for chartered accountants in May and November. ICAI on Tuesday said rules allow correction of marks only in cases such as no marks awarded to any answer and totaling errors.

“Beyond this, the regulation does permit any subjectivity in checking of answer books. The representatives were explained about the regulations. But they were insistent on their demand for a re-evaluation,” the statement read.

The ICAI said the protesting students were informed that a “due process” will be followed for consideration of their demand. “They were requested to call off the agitation and concentrate on studies and preparations for the coming examination. Students are advised not to be carried away by such issues. The institute is seized of their problems, which will be considered and taken up at the appropriate forum by following due process,” the statement added.

Students said they will continue their agitation. “We are not going stop our protest till the demands are met. There should be a re-checking of all the answer copies,” said Neeraj, another candidate.

Sep 24, 2019