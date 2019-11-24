Cab driver’s body found in Pataudi drain, cops suspect robbery

cities

Updated: Nov 24, 2019 21:18 IST

Gurugram The body of a 22-year-old man, who worked as a driver partner with a cab aggregator and had been missing for a day, was recovered from a dried-up drain in Khor village of Pataudi on Saturday morning.

The police on Sunday registered a case of murder after his family identified the body. The family members had read in a local newspaper that an unidentified body had been recovered in Pataudi and approached the police.

The victim has been identified as Yusuf, a native of Imam Nagar colony, Hathin, who had been driving with a cab aggregator for over a month. His family alleged that he had gone to Pataudi to pick up a passenger on Friday morning and had not returned since.

His brother, Farrukh, said that his brother usually used to visit their house from his rented accommodation on Saturday. “When he did not return on Saturday, we checked with a friend. He told us that his car was seen abandoned near Indri village in Sohna. The police had taken control of the car. From the police and a local daily, we learnt that a body had been recovered by Pataudi police,” said Farrukh.

He said that they went to the government hospital and identified his body.

Police said that after studying the injuries to the victim’s head and spine, and the location of the car, he could have been murdered elsewhere and his body dumped in the drain in Pataudi. “It could be a case of loot also. Police is checking his mobile phone for possible leads in the case. The suspects are yet to be identified,” said Veer Singh, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Pataudi.

A case was registered against the unidentified suspect/s under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the Indian Penal Code on Sunday, said police.