Cabbie robbed of car, cash by app-based customers

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 19:04 IST

Gurugram Four unidentified men allegedly robbed a cab driver of his vehicle, ₹4,500 and a mobile phone in Sector 51 on Tuesday, after hiring him through an app-based aggregator to travel towards IMT Manesar. He was dropped near the forests of Badarpur village in Nuh after two hours.

According to the police, Vishnu Kumar, 29, the driver, is a native of Bharatpur in Rajasthan, and currently staying in Bhondsi. Police said that he had bought a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga around a month ago and began working with the cab aggregator.

The incident took place around 9.30pm, when he accepted a booking near a private company in Sector 51. “There were four people who had to go from Sector 51 to IMT Manesar. I reached the pickup point provided in the application and saw the four men standing there. They got in and we started moving towards IMT Manesar. Around a kilometre from Badshahpur, when we were heading towards Kherki Daula, the men asked to stop the car. They forced me on to the back seat. They threatened to kill me,” Kumar said in the first information report (FIR).

He told the police that they stopped at a petrol pump to refill and they headed to the forest area of Badarpur village after passing through Nagina in Nuh. “They dropped me there and took my car, ₹4,500 and mobile phone,” Kumar said in the complaint.

Pardeep Dangi, station house officer (SHO), Sector 56 police station, said that the suspects are yet to be arrested. “The man was driven around for almost two hours. We have not found any CCTV footage of the incident.”

Raghvendra Chauhan, a relative of Kumar, said that he was tied up by the accused men and beaten up. However, the police denied the allegation.

A case was registered against the four under sections 379A and 34 of the IPC at Sector 56 police station on Wednesday.

First Published: Sep 18, 2019 18:59 IST