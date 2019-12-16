e-paper
Cabbie's murder: Prime accused surrenders

Cabbie’s murder: Prime accused surrenders

cities Updated: Dec 16, 2019 20:44 IST
Tanmayee Tyagi
Noida: The prime accused in the murder of a 25-year-old cab driver’s murder on December 11 in Sector 9 surrendered to the Noida police Monday, two days after his three accomplices, including a woman, were arrested.

The victim, Umesh Yadav, a resident of JJ colony was grievously stabbed after which he was rushed to the Noida district hospital from where he was referred to Safdarjung hospital, Delhi, where he succumbed to injuries on December 12.

In the complaint given by the victim’s brother, four people, including a woman had been named for his murder.

According to police, the victim was in a relationship with a woman Shehnaz, whose husband had died seven years ago. But recently, she got involved with another man Aftaab.

On the night of the incident, the woman called Umesh to meet her where her brothers, Sikander and Shabber, and Aftab were also present. They asked him to back off from the relationship but when he declined, Aftab stabbed him with a knife while the other two held him.

The woman was detained on Friday while her brothers were arrested on Saturday following an encounter near the Oakhla bird sanctuary in which the two were injured. All the accused were involved with marijuana distribution and have even gone to jail previously.

Aftab had been absconding since then and on Monday evening, he surrendered himself at the Jhundpura police post under sector 20 police jurisdiction.

