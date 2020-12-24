e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 23, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Cabinet approves ordinance to protect unauthorised colonies

Cabinet approves ordinance to protect unauthorised colonies

cities Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 00:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved an ordinance, extending protection to unauthorised colonies, JJ clusters and constructions in Delhi’s rural areas built on agriculture land for another three years, Union minster Prakash Javadekar said on Wednesday.

The NCT of Delhi (Special Provisions) Amendment Ordinance 2020 is an extension of a similar law first passed in 2011. When the 2011 law had expired, the government had in 2014 enacted the law again to grant a fresh extension.

Since the law re-enacted in 2017 was ending soon and there was no winter session of Parliament, an ordinance was approved to extend the protection for another three years (till December 2023), Javadekar told reporters after the Cabinet meeting.

The minister also said that the ordinance would have to be signed by the President before it comes into force.

top news
After joining BJP, Suvendu Adhikari called ‘traitor’ in hometown by TMC
After joining BJP, Suvendu Adhikari called ‘traitor’ in hometown by TMC
Congress demands Karnataka CM’s resignation over corruption allegations
Congress demands Karnataka CM’s resignation over corruption allegations
Summit called off due to Covid, mutually agreed, underline India, Russia
Summit called off due to Covid, mutually agreed, underline India, Russia
Folk singer who hosted Amit Shah’s lunch in Bengal caught in BJP-TMC tug of war
Folk singer who hosted Amit Shah’s lunch in Bengal caught in BJP-TMC tug of war
First tigress tranquilized, radio-collared for translocation to Rajaji Tiger Reserve
First tigress tranquilized, radio-collared for translocation to Rajaji Tiger Reserve
UK identifies new South African coronavirus variant, tightens lockdown
UK identifies new South African coronavirus variant, tightens lockdown
Former India spinner says he wouldn’t have returned home had he been Kohli
Former India spinner says he wouldn’t have returned home had he been Kohli
Explained: Problem areas for Indian team ahead of 2nd Test against Australia
Explained: Problem areas for Indian team ahead of 2nd Test against Australia
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19Farmers protest LIVEIndia vs AustraliaNew Covid strainFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In