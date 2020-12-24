Cabinet approves ordinance to protect unauthorised colonies

cities

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 00:14 IST

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved an ordinance, extending protection to unauthorised colonies, JJ clusters and constructions in Delhi’s rural areas built on agriculture land for another three years, Union minster Prakash Javadekar said on Wednesday.

The NCT of Delhi (Special Provisions) Amendment Ordinance 2020 is an extension of a similar law first passed in 2011. When the 2011 law had expired, the government had in 2014 enacted the law again to grant a fresh extension.

Since the law re-enacted in 2017 was ending soon and there was no winter session of Parliament, an ordinance was approved to extend the protection for another three years (till December 2023), Javadekar told reporters after the Cabinet meeting.

The minister also said that the ordinance would have to be signed by the President before it comes into force.